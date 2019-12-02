This delicious, meat-free recipe gives a modern update to a French classic which the whole family can enjoy!

Slimming World’s quick veggie cassoulet takes a meat (and fat) heavy dish, and turns it into something lighter, brighter – and much better for you! Quorn pieces are used instead of meat, and we recommend serving alongside some couscous, although brown rice or quinoa would both work too. The classic French cassoulet is normally made with a variety of meats and takes hours in the oven – but we know you don’t always have enough time for that, that’s why Slimming World’s version is not only much healthier but also can be on the table in just 30 minutes – perfect for after-school hungry mouths.

Ingredients Low calorie cooking spray

1 onion, roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 large carrot, peeled and roughly chopped

1 fennel bulb, roughly chopped

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

4 tbsp tomato purée

2 tsp dried thyme

410g can cannellini beans, drained

400g can pinto beans, drained

salt and freshly ground black pepper

300g pack Quorn Chicken-Style Pieces

Small handful of roughly chopped fresh parsley, to garnish

Method Spray a large non-stick saucepan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. Add the onion, garlic, carrot and fennel and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, tomato purée, thyme and beans, season well and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook, uncovered, for 15 minutes.

Stir in the Quorn pieces and cook for 1-2 minutes to heat through. Scatter over the parsley and serve hot with a big bowl of couscous.