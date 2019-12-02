This classic rhubarb and ginger crumble has been given a healthy makeover. The whole family are going to love tucking into this gorgeous fruit crumble.

This amazing Slimming World’s rhubarb and ginger crumble recipe brings together two very British passions: golden, crunchy crumble and tart, tender rhubarb. Go for ‘forced’ rhubarb if you can get it – this more delicate, watermelon-pink variety is grown under pots and is in season in the early months of the year.

Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients 500g rhubarb, trimmed and cut into small pieces

3 tbsp sweetener

1 tsp ground ginger

Finely grated zest of ½ orange

Fat free natural fromage frais, sweetened to taste, to serve

50g plain flour

40g extra-light spread

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tbsp sweetener

Method Preheat your oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

Put the rhubarb, sweetener, ginger, orange zest and 5 tablespoons of water in a saucepan over a very low heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes until the flavours have combined. When the rhubarb is soft but still holding its shape, transfer it to a medium-sized baking dish.

To make the crumble, put the flour and spread in a bowl and rub together with your fingers until you have a soft, crumbly mixture. Mix in the ginger and sweetener with your fingers then scatter the topping over the rhubarb. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden and serve hot with a dollop of fat free fromage frais.