There are so many different types of pasta to choose from! We picked big rigatoni tubes to go with this fantastic veggie feast.

Slimming World’s rigatoni with artichokes and chard is less a pasta with sauce, and more like a pasta veggie feast. We love that the vegetables have been left whole, and not processed at all, it gives the recipe some texture and keeps the flavours fresh and delicious. Adding sweetener might seem strange, but trust us, it really brings out the tangy sweetness of the tomatoes and the peas. Artichokes are super undervalued, and this dish shows them off to their full potential – so it’s a great one for introducing your kids to them.

Ingredients low calorie cooking spray

1 onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 yellow pepper, deseeded and sliced

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 tsp dried oregano

a pinch of sweetener

400g dried rigatoni or other pasta shapes

250g frozen peas

200g chard, stalks cut into batons and leaves shredded

400g can artichoke hearts in water, drained and quartered

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Spray a large non-stick frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and yellow pepper and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

Stir in the tomatoes, oregano and sweetener and bring to the boil over a high heat. Partially cover, turn the heat to low and simmer for 8-10 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the packet instructions and drain well.

Add the peas and chard stalks to the sauce, return to the boil over a high heat, then turn the heat back to low and simmer gently for 3-4 minutes. Add the chard leaves and artichokes to the sauce and season to taste. When the chard leaves have wilted, toss the sauce with the pasta and serve hot with salad, if you like.

