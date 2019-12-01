It’s the warming spices that make this satisfying Slimming World supper so memorable.

This classic Moroccan inspired Slimming World’s spiced chicken and courgette couscous is packed with goodness: tender spiced chicken, juicy courgettes and tomatoes and fluffy couscous topped with fresh chopped mint for a bright and delicious meal. If you can’t find ras el hanout spice mix, then Indian curry powder will work just fine!

Ingredients 4 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tsp dried red chilli flakes

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp ras el hanout spice mix

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Juice of 1 lemon

4 skinless and boneless chicken breasts

2 courgettes, sliced

Low calorie cooking spray

500g dried couscous

6 tomatoes, roughly chopped

Small handful of roughly chopped fresh mint

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

Put the garlic, chilli, cinnamon and ras el hanout in a shallow bowl and season to taste. Stir in the lemon juice and add the chicken breasts, rolling them around to coat well.

Arrange the chicken breasts and courgette pieces in a roasting tin, spray with low calorie cooking spray and roast for 25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the courgettes are tender.

Meanwhile, put the couscous into a bowl and pour over enough boiling water to just cover. Leave for about 10 minutes or until the water is absorbed then fluff up the grains with a fork. Stir in the tomatoes, roasted courgettes and mint and divide between plates.

Slice the chicken breasts and arrange the pieces alongside the couscous. This is sensational served with a spoonful of harissa paste (pick up a copy of Mediterranean Magicto find out how to make a healthy version of homemade harissa paste).