It doesn't take long to whip up Slimming World's spicy hot-smoked salmon noodles. This healthy stir-fry combines salmon fillets with a light soy sauce and lots of veggies, including onion and carrot.

Slimming World‘s spicy hot-smoked salmon noodles are really easy to make for the perfect mid-week meal, when you’re in the mood for something low on fat but not on flavour. This recipe takes 30 mins to prepare and cook and serves 4 people. This smokey flavour of the salmon gives this easy pasta dish a real depth of flavour. The ground ginger and garlic work wonders together in this recipe to give it an oriental twist. And if you don’t have any noodles, you can easily swap them for rice or spaghetti instead. A great one for the whole family to enjoy!

Ingredients 350g Dried egg noodles

Low-calorie cooking spray

1 Onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 Large carrot, peeled and finely diced

1 Garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp Ground ginger

1 tbsp Mild or medium curry powder

400g Frozen sliced mixed peppers

4 tbsp Light soy sauce

300g Skinless hot-smoked salmon fillet, roughly flaked

A small handful of chopped fresh coriander

Limes wedges, to serve

Method Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions then drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, spray a non-stick wok or large frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat.

Stir-fry the onion and carrot for 3 minutes or until softened, then add the garlic, ginger, curry powder and peppers and stir-fry for 4 minutes or until just beginning to soften.

Add the drained noodles and about 2 tablespoons of water and toss everything together. Add the soy sauce, season and stir-fry for another minute.

Add the salmon and stir-fry for 2 minutes or until piping hot. Remove from the heat, scatter over the coriander and divide between shallow bowls or plates.

Serve hot with lime wedges to squeeze over. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tip for making Slimming World’s spicy hot-smoked salmon noodles If you're not a fan of salmon swap it for another fillet of fish instead like cod or sea bass

