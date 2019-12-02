This colourful, zingy curry is delicious on its own or as a sizzling side dish. The fragrant spices and lemon grass complement the pumpkin perfectly, making it a must for any Thai food fans.

Learn how to make this mouth-watering Slimming World’s Thai red pumpkin curry in just a few simple steps. This traditional Thai curry recipe gives an exotic twist to the dinner table that the whole family will adore. If you’d like to serve this curry with rice, we’d recommend jasmine rice or basmati rice.

Ingredients Low calorie cooking spray

1 tbsp Thai red curry paste

6 shallots, peeled and thinly sliced

4 tbsp finely chopped lemon grass

6 green cardamom pods

2tsp black mustard seeds

800g pumpkin (or butternut squash) flesh, cut into bite-sized cubes

500ml vegetable stock

200ml light coconut milk

Juice of 1 lime, plus extra wedges to serve

Red chilli slivers, to garnish (optional)

Method Spray a saucepan with low calorie cooking spray and stir-fry the curry paste with the shallots, lemon grass, cardamom pods and mustard seeds over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes until fragrant.

Stir in the pumpkin and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes, then pour in the stock and coconut milk. Simmer for about 30 minutes until the pumpkin is tender.

Remove from the heat and stir in the lime juice. This curry is delicious garnished with slivers of chilli and rice.