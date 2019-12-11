This Thai yellow vegetable curry is packed with delicious vegetables, and a rich, sweet Thai sauce. It's the perfect warming winter dish!

Commonly known as kaeng kari in Thailand, the Slimming World version of this delicious Thai yellow curry features aubergines and courgettes, making it a fantastic vegetarian dinner. You can add more, or less chilli, depending on what you or your family would like

We recommend serving with rice (white or brown) for a hearty winter dinner. For those extra-busy weeks, make ahead and freeze – or keep in the fridge for up to 2 days. You can just cook the rice, heat up and serve as needed!

Ingredients In the curry:

200g baby sweetcorn

1 aubergine, cubed

2 courgettes, cubed

1 red pepper, deseeded and cut into bite-sized pieces

fresh coriander sprigs, to garnish

1 red chilli, deseeded and sliced, to garnish

For the yellow curry paste:

1-2 green chillies, deseeded and roughly chopped

2 shallots, roughly chopped

2cm piece of root ginger, peeled and grated

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

3 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tsp turmeric

¼ tsp sweetener

4 kaffir lime leaves, stems discarded

100ml coconut milk

200ml boiling vegetable stock

1 lemon grass stalk, outer leaves removed, roughly chopped

Method First put all the curry paste ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer to a saucepan over a medium heat and gently bring to the boil.

Add the sweetcorn, aubergine, courgettes and red pepper to the curry paste and bring back to the boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10-12 minutes, stirring frequently until the vegetables are cooked.

Garnish with the coriander sprigs and sliced chilli and serve hot, with boiled Thai fragrant or jasmine rice.