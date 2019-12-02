Everyone will love this beautiful soft-scoop sorbet, and no one will guess it took less time to make than a cup of tea.

Looking for a sweet and light sorbet recipe? Slimming World’s tutti frutti sorbet is the perfect dinner party dessert and ideal for those warm summer evenings. This impressive homemade berry sorbet is so simple yet so flavourful. It beats a tub of shop bought sorbet any day – and it’s much healthier!

Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients 400g frozen red berries

2 bananas, roughly chopped

175g pot Muller Light

Cherry yogurt

2 tsp sweetener or to taste

1 tsp vanilla extract

Fresh berries, to serve

Method Put the frozen berries and bananas into a food processor or blender. Add the yogurt, sweetener and vanilla extract and blend for 1-2 minutes or until you have a ready-to-serve soft-scoop sorbet.

Serve in chilled dessert bowls, with your favourite fresh berries scattered over.