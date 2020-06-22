Preheat your oven to 190 degrees Celsius

Place the halved apricots (facing up), orange juice and zest, Slingsby gin, vanilla, honey, thyme and black pepper in a roasting dish and mix all the ingredients together. Roast for 20-25 minutes depending on how ripe your apricots are. The riper they are the less time they’ll need in the oven. (You want them soft but not mushy!)

Crumble your meringue and set to one side.

In mixing bowl whisky your double cream until thick and until it begins to hold it’s shape. Add in the orange blossom, vanilla, zest and icing sugar, gently combining or folding through so that you don’t over whip the cream. Taste and ensure the levels of zest, vanilla and sugar are to your preference adding more of each depending on how sweet you like your desserts. (I find the meringue adds a good hit of sweetness to this dish so tend to keep the cream on the less sweet side).

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Prepare your herbs to garnish.