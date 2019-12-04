This slow-cooker sausage casserole recipe is ideal for a heartwarming dinner, as it’s a delicious and filling dish for the whole family. This easy slow cooker sausage casserole also saves on washing up as the casserole is made entirely in your slow cooker.

This slow-cooked sausage casserole recipe serves 4 people and will take around 3hrs and 15 mins to slow cook – so make sure you prepare and cook in advance so you can have it on the dinner table at your usual time. The best part is that you can prepare ahead and carry on with your day as your dinner bubbles away. It’s one our favourite sausage recipes using the slow cooker, and you can be sure the whole family will love it too. Because it’s cooked in the slow cooker, this sausage casserole has an intense and deeper flavour. With just 3 easy steps, this tasty recipe takes very little effort. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Make sure you reheat until piping hot before serving. You can also freeze leftovers to eat later – simple make sure you use within 1 month and thoroughly defrost before reheating.

Ingredients 2 tbsp oil

8 pork sausages

1 red onion, roughly chopped

1x198g can sweet corn kernels, drained

350g squash, peeled and cut into chunks

1tbsp plain flour

1tbsp paprika

1 tbsp tomato puree

150ml stock

Method Heat oil and fry sausages to brown. Add the onion, sweet corn and squash and place into the slow cooker.

Blend together the flour, paprika and tomato puree with the stock, and then pour the thick sauce over the sausages.

Place lid on slow cooker stoneware, place on heated base and cook on High for 2-3 hours.

Top tip for making Slow-cooked sausage casserole Don't be tempted to lift the lid on your slow cooker. The heat loss will extend your cooking time significantly.