Slow cooker Asian chicken thighs are so easy to make as there’s no need to marinade them before slow cooking. Each chicken thigh is infused with the delicious Asian flavours of garlic, ginger, chilli and sesame and this dish tastes great served with sticky rice and a sprinkling of spring onions.

Ingredients 1kg chicken thighs, bone in, skinless

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp ketjap manis

2 tbsp agave syrup

2 green chillies, sliced

thumb-sized piece ginger, grated

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

large handful coriander

3 spring onions, shredded

Method Put the chicken, soy and fish sauces, vinegar, ketjap manis, agave, chillies, ginger and garlic into a slow cooker and cook on high for 3 hrs.

Alternatively, place all the ingredients in a casserole with a scrunched up piece of wet greaseproof paper inside the lid and cook in the oven on its lowest setting for 3 hrs.

Just before serving, remove the chicken from the bones and loosely pull apart.

Garnish the chicken and gravy with sesame seeds, coriander and spring onion, and serve with sticky rice.

Top tip for making Slow cooker Asian chicken thighs For the ketjap manis we'd recommend visiting Marks and Spencers

