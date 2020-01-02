The smoked salmon roses on rye toasts make great little canapés for party buffets or an easy snack to hand around at drinks parties. Your guests are guaranteed to be impressed by these stylish mouth-sized treats. Simply curl up smoked salmon slices to create impressive roses that top rye toasts piped with a little cream cheese and crème fraiche mixture flavoured with fresh herbs and lemon. Prep in advance and store in the fridge then simply assemble on the day. Why not try serving in three’s with a little salad garnish as a light starter or making one larger salmon rose on half a slice of rye?

Ingredients 150g rye bread, toasted

100g half fat crème fraiche

100g light cream cheese

1 lemon, zest & juice

2tbsp fresh chives, finely chopped

1tbsp fresh dill, 1tbsp finely chopped & 1tbsp sprigs

120g smoked salmon

Method Using a 4cm round cookie cutter cut out rounds from the toasted rye bread.

Using an electric hand mixer beat the crème fraiche, cream cheese and lemon juice together until smooth. Fold through the chopped fresh herbs and a pinch of salt. Spoon into a piping bag with a star nozzle and pipe little nosettes onto each rye circle.

Roll up a small slice of salmon and curl out the edges to form a rose. Place one ontop of each canape and garnish with lemon zest and a small sprig of dill.

Top tip for making Smoked salmon roses on rye toasts Get ahead by making making up the cream cheese mixture up to 3 days in advance. Just pop in the fridge in its piping bag. You can also store the toasted rye breads circles in an air tight tin overnight

