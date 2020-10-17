We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ooey-gooey and oh-so delicious! These squishy s'mores sandwiches are loved across the pond, and we think you will love them too!

S’mores are super simple, and the kids will love making them too. They cost just pennies and use only three ingredients that most of us have in the kitchen cupboard already.

When it comes to the sweet stuff, we have a lot to thank our American cousins for – peanut butter and jelly, chocolate brownies and of course, S’mores! Traditionally, S’mores are made using Graham Crackers; a sweet, rectangular whole wheat biscuit that snaps into two squares. We don’t have these in the UK, the the closest thing we have is the digestive biscuit.

They’re the perfect way end to a BBQ, or why not enjoy them round the fire this Bonfire Night. With a variety of ways to make them, you’ll be spoilt for choice. This recipe makes 6 delicious S’mores and will take only 10 mins to whip up in total. S’mores are alway best made and eaten on the same day – that way you get the melting chocolate and oozing marshmallow in every bite.

If you’ve ever seen these little campfire treats in the movies and always thought you’d just love to give them a try, well here’s your chance!

Ingredients 12 digestive biscuit

6 large, or 12 medium marshmallows

6 squares of chocolate

Method Spike one or two marshmallows on a clean stick or bamboo skewer and hold over the fire – don’t put it directly in the flame or it will burn very quickly. Rotate the stick to evenly scorch the marshmallow.

Take two digestive biscuits and place a square of chocolate on one of them – ideally something thin, like Lindt, or a Cadburys Dairy Milk Little Bar, as they’re nice and thin. Take the marshmallow, still on the stick and place it on top of the chocolate, which will then being to melt. Use the other biscuit to press on top and carefully remove the stick.

You can also ‘toast’ your marshmallows in the oven or the microwave. Click here to find how.

Top tip for making S’mores We'd recommend using Digestive biscuits, Lotus Caramelised biscuits (for a salty taste) or even oaty Hobnobs would work

