serves: 2
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 5 min
Cooking: 15 min

If you like Snickers bars, you'll LOVE these Snickers bar pancakes...

For a super-indulgent chocolatey dessert on Pancake Day, treat yourself to these stacked Snickers bar pancakes piled high with nougat, caramel, nuts, chocolate spread, whipped cream – and of course, Snickers bars. This is the perfect amount for two, if you can bear to share it…

Ingredients

  • For the batter:
  • 100g plain flour
  • 30g good quality cocoa powder
  • 40g Billington’s golden caster sugar
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • Pinch of table salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 300ml full fat milk
  • 35g butter, melted
  • 10g of butter
  • For the nougat:
  • 50ml milk
  • 150g white marshmallows
  • 50g ground almonds
  • ¼ tspn cocoa powder
  • For the toppings:
  • Carnation “cook with” tinned caramel sauce
  • Gü Hazelnut & Chocolate Velvety Spread
  • 250g KP unsalted peanuts, smashed
  • 1 or 2 sliced Snickers bars

Method

  • To make the batter: Combine the flour, cocoa powder, golden caster sugar, baking powder and a pinch of salt. Add two large eggs and milk, and whisk thoroughly until smooth.

  • Melt the 35g of butter in a pan or microwave, and stir into the mixture.

  • To make the nougat: Pour the rest of the butter into a pan over a medium heat; add the marshmallows and ¼ mug of whole milk. As it starts to bubble, pour in ground almonds and cocoa powder and gently whisk.

  • Place the saucepan over a medium heat, and position the cooking ring before ladling the batter mixture inside. Cover with a lid and allow to cook for a minute, or until it looks cooked. Then flip and cook the other side. You’ll need to make four of these, for your layers.

  • To assemble your pancake: Cover the first pancake with half of the chocolate spread. Add another pancake on top, and cover this the nougat. For the next layer, add a generous amount of caramel sauce and nuts, saving some for the final topping. Add a final pancake and top with more chocolate sauce, the rest of the nuts, whipped cream and chunks of Snickers bar.

