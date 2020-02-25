To make the batter: Combine the flour, cocoa powder, golden caster sugar, baking powder and a pinch of salt. Add two large eggs and milk, and whisk thoroughly until smooth.

Melt the 35g of butter in a pan or microwave, and stir into the mixture.

To make the nougat: Pour the rest of the butter into a pan over a medium heat; add the marshmallows and ¼ mug of whole milk. As it starts to bubble, pour in ground almonds and cocoa powder and gently whisk.

Place the saucepan over a medium heat, and position the cooking ring before ladling the batter mixture inside. Cover with a lid and allow to cook for a minute, or until it looks cooked. Then flip and cook the other side. You’ll need to make four of these, for your layers.