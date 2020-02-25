If you like Snickers bars, you'll LOVE these Snickers bar pancakes...
For a super-indulgent chocolatey dessert on Pancake Day, treat yourself to these stacked Snickers bar pancakes piled high with nougat, caramel, nuts, chocolate spread, whipped cream – and of course, Snickers bars. This is the perfect amount for two, if you can bear to share it…
Watch how to make Snickers bar pancakes
Ingredients
- For the batter:
- 100g plain flour
- 30g good quality cocoa powder
- 40g Billington’s golden caster sugar
- ½ tsp baking powder
- Pinch of table salt
- 2 large eggs
- 300ml full fat milk
- 35g butter, melted
- 10g of butter
- For the nougat:
- 50ml milk
- 150g white marshmallows
- 50g ground almonds
- ¼ tspn cocoa powder
- For the toppings:
- Carnation “cook with” tinned caramel sauce
- Gü Hazelnut & Chocolate Velvety Spread
- 250g KP unsalted peanuts, smashed
- 1 or 2 sliced Snickers bars
Method
To make the batter: Combine the flour, cocoa powder, golden caster sugar, baking powder and a pinch of salt. Add two large eggs and milk, and whisk thoroughly until smooth.
Melt the 35g of butter in a pan or microwave, and stir into the mixture.
To make the nougat: Pour the rest of the butter into a pan over a medium heat; add the marshmallows and ¼ mug of whole milk. As it starts to bubble, pour in ground almonds and cocoa powder and gently whisk.
Place the saucepan over a medium heat, and position the cooking ring before ladling the batter mixture inside. Cover with a lid and allow to cook for a minute, or until it looks cooked. Then flip and cook the other side. You’ll need to make four of these, for your layers.
To assemble your pancake: Cover the first pancake with half of the chocolate spread. Add another pancake on top, and cover this the nougat. For the next layer, add a generous amount of caramel sauce and nuts, saving some for the final topping. Add a final pancake and top with more chocolate sauce, the rest of the nuts, whipped cream and chunks of Snickers bar.