This easy to follow Snowball cocktail recipe is the perfect Christmas party cocktail! There are dozens of twists on this advocaat-based favourite, here’s a richer version to help you feel all festive.

This snowball cocktail recipe will take you 5 mins to rustle up and serves one person. Double or triple the amounts for more people. This classic Christmas cocktail is sure to make your Christmas party one to remember (or not!) Flavoured with cognac, lime and lemonade, this week cocktail really does look the part. Decorate with cherries, lime and don’t forget those straw umbrellas! Want to make these cocktails extra festive? Dip the rim of the glass in white chocolate and then in dessicated coconut for a snowy finish! This version of the classic Snowball serves it as a short, creamy-tasting cocktail rather than as a fizzy tall drink with lemonade and ice. Try our version first – you can always add more lemonade for your second glass. Love a good cocktail? We’ve got loads more delicious cocktail recipes right here!

Ingredients 2 ½ measures advocaat

½ measure cognac

½ fresh lime

Cold, sparkling lemonade

Two cocktail cherries

Method For this lovely winter or Christmas cocktail start by chilling the lemonade well in the fridge.

Put a handful of ice into a cocktail shaker. Add the advocaat, cognac and juice from half a lime.

Shake well and strain straight into a martini glass or champagne bowl, before ice has chance to melt and dilute the mixture.

Add just enough cold lemonade to double the liquid in the glass.

Pop a couple of cocktail cherries onto a cocktail stick and use this to stir the drink to mix in the lemonade.

Enjoy!

Top tip for making Snowball cocktail Try replacing the cognac with ½ measure vodka or sweet cream sherry and serve in a highball (tall) glass topped up with lemonade.