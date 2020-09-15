We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If souffle is your favourite dessert, try these impressive souffle pancakes for your next breakfast or brunch! We’ve served the lighter-than-air pancakes with the classic combination of Greek yogurt and berries. However, you could try crispy bacon and maple syrup to bring an American twist to this Japanese-inspired dish. Or indulge in some melted chocolate and fresh strawberries. While not as simple as our ultimate pancake recipe, there’s no denying that these souffle pancakes are something a little different and look impressive too. We recommend prepping your topping ingredients ahead of time as the souffle pancakes are best served immediately after cooking.

Ingredients 2 egg yolks

25g caster sugar

60 ml milk

60g plain flour

1/2tsp baking powder

4 large egg whites

1/4tsp cream of tartar

35g caster sugar

10g oil, for frying

for the topping:

200g Greek-style yogurt

100g mixed berries

maple syrup, to drizzle (optional)

Method In a bowl, whisk together the yolks and 25g caster sugar until pale, add milk, flour and baking powder and whisk until smooth.

In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites with the cream of tartar until frothy and pale, adding in the sugar slowly. Continue to whisk until the whites become thick and glossy and holds a peak. Be mindful not to over whip.

Take 1/3 of the meringue and whisk it into the bowl with the yolks to lighten the mixture, don’t worry about being too rough at this stage. Gently fold the remaining meringue into the mixture with a spatula until completely incorporated.

Heat up a large non-stick frying pan (with a lid) on low. Lightly brush with oil and use a paper towel to rub it around. Spoon the batter onto the pan, cover with the lid and cook for 4-5 mins. Remove the lid and top with another spoonful of batter, cover and continue to cook for another 5 mins.

While the pancakes cook, mix the berries and yogurt together and set aside.

Gently flip the pancakes, cover and cook for 5 mins. Top with the yogurt and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Top tip for making Souffle pancakes with Greek yogurt and berries As with traditional soufflés, these pancakes deflate fairly quickly, so be sure to serve immediately.

