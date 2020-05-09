We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This classic Southern-fried chicken recipe is so easy! Crispy on the outside, this Southern-style chicken is so much better than a takeaway – and healthier too! This Southern-fried chicken recipe serves 4 people and will take around 45 mins to prepare and cook. This spicy chicken has a crisp batter with soft, tender pieces of cooked chicken inside. It’s a real American family favourite and is much better for you than your average takeaway (plus its probably just as quick to make too!) This recipe cheats and uses readymade fajita spice mix which means the spice is subtle but if you want to bump up the fire factor we’d recommend adding a teaspoon of mild or hot chilli powder to the mix! Serve with cornbread for a classic Southern-style meal. We love adding potato salad and slaw to our plates too.

Ingredients 8 mixed organic free-range chicken drumsticks and

75g plain flour

1 organic free-range egg, beaten

35g sachet fajita seasoning

1⁄2 tsp chilli powder

75g fine polenta

100ml vegetable oil for shallow frying

Method Heat the oven to Mark 6/200˚C. Fit a grill pan rack into a large shallow roasting tin. In a large bowl, toss the chicken in 2tbsp flour, then dip into the beaten egg to coat thoroughly.

In another large bowl, combine fajita seasoning (reserve 2tsp for the fries), chilli powder, polenta and remaining flour. Add the chicken pieces, one at a time, turning to coat well.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan until hot, add half the chicken, and cook for about 3-4 mins, turning regularly until golden all over. Transfer to the rack. Fry the remaining chicken and bake all together for about 25 mins, until cooked through.

Top tip for making Southern-fried chicken Cut the costs of this recipe by using chicken thigh meat instead - it'll taste just as good!

