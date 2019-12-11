Soya bean and pea soup is the perfect alternative to a traditional pea soup and doesn’t use any dairy produce so can work for any vegan diners too. This hearty, healthy meal is made in minutes with only frozen peas, rocket, basil, stock and soya beans – cupboard staples that you can store for months. This soya bean pea soup is low-calorie but tastes deliciously full fat!

Ingredients 200g frozen soya beans (also called edamame beans)

200g frozen peas

500ml hot vegetable stock

6 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

1 small bunch basil leaves

1 handful (50g) rocket leaves

300ml light soya milk

Method Put the frozen soya beans, frozen peas, vegetable stock and spring onions in a pan. Bring to the boil and simmer for five mins.

Add the basil and rocket leaves and light soya milk. Separate the mixture in to two bowls. Blend the mixture in one of the bowls until it’s smooth, leave the other bowl of soup chunky. Combine both mixtures and warm through to serve.

Top tip for making Soya bean and pea soup Make this and freeze into individual portions so you've plenty of low-cal, low-fat soup portions ready when you feel peckish.