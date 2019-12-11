Our Spaghetti Bolognese recipe is a classic made with homemade Bolognese sauce and tender chunks of beef. This will be one of the best recipes for spaghetti Bolognese you’ve ever tried, as it’s been carefully tested in our kitchen.

With this simple spaghetti bolognese recipe, you can ditch the jar of ready made sauce. The classic tomato-based sauce in this recipe is flavoured with garlic, oregano and a hint of Worcestershire sauce, for a really delicious explosion of flavour. Because you’re making the delicious bolognese sauce yourself from scratch, you can avoid the excessive quantities of salt and sugar that you sometimes find in shop-bought sauces.

Watch how to make Quick and easy spaghetti Bolognese

Ingredients 2 medium onions, peeled and chopped

1tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

500g lean minced beef

90g mushrooms, sliced

1tsp dried oregano or mixed herbs

400g can tomatoes or chopped tomatoes

300ml hot beef stock

1tbsp tomato ketchup or purée

1tbsp Worcestershire sauce

salt and ground black pepper

350g spaghetti

freshly grated Parmesan

Method Put the onion and oil in a large pan and fry over a fairly high heat for 3-4 mins. Add the garlic and mince and fry until they both brown. Add the mushrooms and herbs, and cook for another couple of mins.

Stir in the tomatoes, beef stock, tomato ketchup or purée, Worcestershire sauce and seasoning. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 mins.

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in a large pan of boiling, salted water, according to packet instructions. Drain well, run hot water through it, put it back in the pan and add a dash of olive oil, if you like, then stir in the meat sauce. Serve in hot bowls and hand round Parmesan cheese, for sprinkling on top.

Top tip for making Quick and easy spaghetti Bolognese If you want to try something different you could swap the beef mince for pork, turkey or even Quorn mince.

This spaghetti bolognese recipe is still easy and super simple to make. It will feed four people, but if you need to make dinner for more people, all you have to do is double up on the quantities. It takes approximately 50 mins to make, so you can have dinner ready on the table in less than an hour, perfect if you want a homemade and filling supper but don’t have much time. If you have any leftovers, pop into an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 2 days. You could also freeze leftovers; just make sure you defrost thoroughly before reheating.