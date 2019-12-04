Spaghetti carbonara recipe is a classic Italian dish which makes for a brilliant mid-week dinner. It’s quick and easy to make with egg, Parmesan and plenty of pancetta.

This recipe serves two people and will take around 15-20 mins to prepare and cook. This traditional carbonara recipe is a real favourite! Infused with salty pancetta, plenty of Parmesan and a clove of garlic, it’s the perfect family meal.

Watch how to make Spaghetti carbonara

Ingredients 175g spaghetti or linguine

65g diced pancetta, or smoked streaky bacon, snipped

1 tsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 egg, plus 2 yolks

25g Parmesan, grated

Method Boil the pasta in a large pan of boiling salted water.

Add oil to a frying pan and fry pancetta for a few minutes until golden and crisp. Add garlic, fry for 1 minute, then turn off the heat.

Lightly whisk egg and yolks with most of the Parmesan and some salt and pepper (reserve a little to garnish).

Drain pasta, reserving a little of the cooking water.

Add eggs and 1 tbsp cooking water to the pasta, then mix until pasta is coated and creamy. Stir in the pancetta and garlic then serve, topped with the remaining Parmesan.

Top tip for making Spaghetti carbonara If you don't have pancetta in the fridge or can't seem to find it in the supermarket, use bacon instead. It works just as good and is cheaper too!

This pasta dish uses one egg but two egg yolks to make it richer in flavour and texture. If you don't have any pancetta in the fridge, you could always use bacon instead. Slice off the fat first and fry it on low heat in the pan you're going to cook in until it's crispy to get all the smoky bacon flavour out of it. If you keep the crispy bits to the side you can always sprinkle them on top after for a real treat! Follow our step-by-step video guide for delicious pasta every time. If you want to give this pasta a twist add a handful of chestnut mushrooms to make a mushroom carbonara. You could also add spinach and tenderstem broccoli to the pasta too. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Make sure you reheat thoroughly before serving.

