With only four ingredients, this spaghetti with broccoli recipe from Barilla will be the easiest thing you make this week.

If you’re looking for a quick meal, no fuss then you’ll probably be looking for something like this spaghetti with broccoli from pasta makers, Barilla. There’s no having to worry about making you own pasta sauce and spending ages over the hob, but you still get to enjoy tasty Italian food from the comfort of your own home.

And since broccoli is often a vegetable you’ll have in your fridge or freezer, it’s perfect for when you’re short on ingredients but still want a wholesome and comforting meal.

Using Barilla’s traditional sauce, this spaghetti with broccoli recipe is so easy to make. However, it’s also a great base to expand from – for example, you could add chorizo for a smoky finish or mushrooms for a hit of extra vitamins.

Ingredients 1 box Barilla® Spaghetti

2 cups of broccoli florets cut in small pieces

1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese shredded

1 jar Barilla® Traditional Sauce

2 tablesppons extra virgin olive oil

Method Bring a large pot of water to boil and cook pasta according to package directions. Add broccoli to pasta 2 minutes before draining.

Meanwhile in a large skillet heat the sauce. Drain the pasta/broccoli and combine with sauce.

Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and top with cheese before serving.

Top tip for making Spaghetti with broccoli Add anchovies and chilli to create a salty finish with a kick of spice

