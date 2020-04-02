This spaghetti with pesto and pine nuts recipe from Barilla is the perfect weeknight dinner saviour.

What makes this spaghetti with pesto and pine nuts recipe so easy is the simplicity of the ingredients. If you want a quick and simple dinner or lunch, then this is the meal for you. Using Barilla Genovese pesto, you can bring tastes of Italy straight into your kitchen with this spaghetti with pesto and pine nuts dish.

The addition of the pine nuts brings something special to the dish, that most other pesto recipes leave out. And the additional finish of the basil with add a refreshing aftertaste to this mediterranean dish.

Originating from Genoa in Northern Italy, pesto has been a family staple across countries and decades – loved for it’s creamy texture and tastes of garlic and herbs.

Ingredients 350 g Barilla Spaghetti n. 5

40 g Pine nuts

180 g Barilla Pesto Genovese

Basil leaves

Method Bring a large pot of water to the boil; once boiling, add salt (7 grams per litre) and cook the Spaghetti for the time indicated on pack.

In the meantime, in a non-stick pan, gently toast the pine nuts; set aside.

Pour the Pesto Genovese in a large bowl; add a couple of tbs of the pasta cooking water and mix for a smooth consistency.

Top tip for making Spaghetti with pesto and pine nuts To save waste, make a large batch and freeze for lunch another day

