This simple Spanish stir-fry chicken dish is packed with flavour, and better still, it’s ready in 15 minutes flat. Mix chicken with chorizo, red peppers and lemon juice to make this Mediterranean-style stir-fry that will remind you of your last sunny holiday. You can serve it up with rice, so it’s halfway between something like paella and a stir-fry! At 370 calories a portion, you can enjoy this dish pretty much guilt-free if you’re looking to cut back on the calories too. Use red or yellow peppers in this recipe to make it super colourful and add that extra sweetness, plus peppers are a great source of vitamin C and other healthy minerals. Make sure you dish it up with a wedge of lemon and that’ll balance out the spicy and the sweet flavours in this chicken stir-fry dish.

Ingredients 4 chicken thighs or 2 chicken breasts

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2tbsps olive oil

1 romano red pepper, deseeded and cut into chunks

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

60g chorizo piece skinned, sliced into 10

About 8 sage leaves, chopped

A few fresh thyme sprigs or 1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

Zest and juice of 1⁄2 lemon

Crusty bread and salad leaves, to serve

Method Slice the chicken into finger-width strips or chunks and season well while a wok or frying pan heats up. Add half the oil and brown the chicken all over for 5 minutes. Push the chicken to one side in the wok.

Add the rest of the oil, red pepper, garlic, chorizo, sage and thyme, and fry for a few minutes. Add the lemon zest and juice.

Stir well and heat through for a minute. Serve with bread and salad or green veg, if you like.

Top tip for making Spanish stir-fry chicken You can use 2 ready-roasted/chargrilled red peppers for extra speed.

