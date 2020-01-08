This spare ribs recipe is finger-licking delicious. Simply cook a complete rack of pork ribs, slather in delicious sauce, slice and serve for supper!

The meat is delicious in the sticky barbecue sauce, made from soy sauce, honey and ginger (which can also be used for chicken drumsticks if you love it!). If you don’t have any sherry or rice wine, don’t worry, just increase the other sauces to make it nice and sticky. Take our word for it, these will disappear in minutes!

Ingredients 1kg rack short pork ribs

3cm fresh root ginger, grated

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2tbsp soy sauce

2tbsp sherry or rice wine

2tbsp hoisin sauce

2tbsp tomato ketchup

1tbsp honey

Method Pre heat the oven to 150°C/300°F/Gas Mark 2.

Place the ribs in a large baking tray, season well and cook for 1 1/2 hours until tender. Remove them from the oven and increase the temperature to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5

Mix the sauce ingredients together then brush all over both sides of the ribs. Return to the oven and cook for a further 30 mins until sticky and browned. Serve the ribs cut into bones.

Top tip for making Spare ribs If cooking spare ribs on the barbecue, it is best to cook them in the oven first then just finish off on the barbecue to prevent them burning.

