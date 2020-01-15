Warm up this winter with this spiced carrot, parsnip and swede soup. Topped with crunchy, homemade parsnips crisps this spiced soup is packed with hearty root vegetables and is just delicious! This spiced soup recipe serves four people and will take just over an hour to prepare and cook, so you don’t have to take out a whole Sunday afternoon to meal prep, it can be done just as easily on a weekday evening. In fact, this spiced roots soup is ideal to make on a Monday evening, as it uses up all of those classic root vegetables that you would usually make alongside your Sunday roast dinner, making it a great way to use up leftovers. The soft carrots, parsnips and swede work wonders together to make warming, rich, hearty and flavoursome soup that certainly counts towards your 5-a-day and will keep you warm enough throughout the winter months that you won’t have to sit around in sock, gloves and three jumpers with the heating on full blast.

Ingredients 2tbsp (30ml) sunflower oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2tsp medium curry paste

275g (10oz) carrots, peeled and diced

225g (8oz) swede, peeled and diced

225g (8oz) parsnips, peeled and diced

1.3 litres (2 1/4 pt) vegetable stock

1/4 pt vegetable stock

Natural yogurt

Crushed coriander seeds, to garnish

Parsnip crisps (see Top Tip)

Method Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the onion for 5-6 mins until just softened. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 min, then add the diced vegetables, cover and cook gently for 5 mins.

Pour in 850ml (1½ pt) of the vegetable stock and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 30 mins until the vegetables are tender. Cool for 10 mins.

Purée the soup in a blender or food processor and return to the pan. Add another 150ml (¼ pt) of the stock and heat through gently. Only add the rest of the stock if you prefer a soup with a thinner consistency.

Adjust the seasoning to taste and serve in warmed bowls. Add a spoonful of yogurt and garnish with parsnip crisps and crushed coriander seeds.

Top tip for making Spiced carrot, parsnip and swede soup To make the parsnip crisps, use a potato peeler to shave long, thin strips from a large, peeled parsnip. Deep-fry in hot oil for 1-2 mins until crisp and golden. Drain well on kitchen paper.

