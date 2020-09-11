We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The vibrant colours of these spinach crepes give them an instant wow factor but they are surprisingly simple to make and make for a delicious light lunch.







Our spinach crepes are served with a wholesome beetroot puree and a generous portion of goat’s cheese to make a delicious light lunch. The perfect option for those who want a savoury option on Pancake Day, our spinach crepes also come in at under 350 cals. So you can definitely afford to indulge in some sweet pancakes too… Have you seen our chocolate pancakes?! This recipe is great for veggies and the seeds add some nice crunch to the dish. However, if you are looking for a meaty twist we’d recommend some crispy pancetta or streaky bacon. The crepes take a matter of minutes to prepare making them perfect for a work at home lunch or even a light dinner in the warmer months.

Ingredients 300g cooked beetroot

100g plain flour

1 large egg

200ml milk

50g baby spinach

Vegetable oil

150g goats cheese

25g dill, coarsely chopped

50g pumpkin seeds

50g sunflower seeds

salt and pepper

Method Use a kitchen towel to absorb excess moisture from the surface of the beetroot. Use a stick blender to blend the beetroot until smooth and then season with salt and pepper to taste.

Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Roast the seeds on a baking tray for 6 – 8 minutes. Sprinkle over a little salt and set aside. For the pancake: In a blender mix together the egg, the flour, milk and spinach with 1tsp of salt until completely smooth.

Place a large non stick frying pan on a medium heat with a little oil and then spoon on a thin layer of batter, roughly 2 tbsp, tilting the pan to move the mixture around for a thin and even layer. Cook on one side for 2 minutes until lightly golden, then place on a plate and repeat until all the batter has gone.

To assemble: spread each pancake with 1-2 tbsp of the beetroot purée, crumble over goats cheese and sprinkle with the seeds and dill.

Top tip for making Spinach crepes with beetroot puree and goats cheese This recipe is great for using up any leftover spinach in the fridge

