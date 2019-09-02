We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These savoury baked eggs make a tasty starter or a light lunch just served with hot buttered toast. They’re really nutritious as they’re packed with protein and iron. The cream makes it rich but if you wanted to save a few calories, you could just use milk. You can vary this recipe by using char-grilled red peppers (from a jar) or fried mushrooms. Or, you could also add a little snipped fried bacon or ham too. They also work well as a weekend breakfast. We reckon the kids will love them as much as you do and it’s a great, sneaky way to get some greens into their diet!

Ingredients 1/2 small onion, diced

15g butter

100g spinach

150ml double cream

150ml milk

3 eggs

2 egg yolks

50g grated Parmesan

Pinch grated nutmeg

Method Heat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Fry the onion in butter for 5 mins until softened but not browned,

Place the spinach in a colander in the sink and pour over a kettle full of boiling water until the spinach has wilted. Press out as much water as you can then pat the spinach dry with kitchen paper. Add the spinach to the onion and mix well.

Beat the cream, milk, eggs and yolks together and season well with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Butter 6 ramekins and divide the spinach and onion mixture between them. Pour over the egg mixture and sprinkle with Parmesan.

Bake for 15 mins or until just set. Serve warm with buttered toast.

Top tip for making Spinach, onion and egg bakes Make sure you squeeze out as much moisture as possible from the spinach so that the mixture isn’t too wet.

