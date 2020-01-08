This spinach pancake would make the perfect brunch, lunch or dinner on Pancake Day, or any time of the year.

We all love a classic pancake, topped with lemon juice and sugar but if you’re looking for a recipe that isn’t so sweet, try this spinach pancake with avocado and cheese pancake recipe. This spinach pancake combines Parmesan cheese, avocado, chives and chili (if you like it hot) to create the perfect dish for lunch, brunch or a light dinner. You could also fill with an egg, cooked wild salmon or mixed cooked veggies. If you’re vegan, however, simply remove or swap the cheese for a vegan substitute – as the rest of the recipe is both milk-free and egg-free.

Watch how to make Savoury spinach pancake with avocado and cheese

Ingredients For the batter:

30g or 1/3 cup gram (chickpea) flour

85ml/1/3 cup water

A pinch of sea salt

1 garlic clove

2 handfuls of spinach

2 tbsp olive oil

1tbsp no-taste coconut oil or unrefined rapeseed oil

For the filling:

50g Parmesan cheese, grated

½ avocado, sliced lengthways

1 tbsp chopped chives

Chopped chillies (if preferred)

Method Add all of the batter ingredients to a blender and mix until smooth. Heat the coconut oil or rapeseed oil in a frying pan.

Pour a thin layer of the mixture (around a third of it) into the pan. Top with most of the avocado slices, chives and most of the grated cheese – leaving some to decorate with later.

Cook a few minutes, loosen edges with a spatula then flip over.

Top with the remaining cheese, chives and avocados – plus a few slices of red chilli, if preferred

