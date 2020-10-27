We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This spooky Halloween pizza recipe is the perfect ghoulish treat to whip up on Halloween. It’s so easy to make, the kids will love getting involved. Use a cookie cutter to cut out different shapes of cheese including ghosts, bats, pumpkins and more! This recipe serves 6 people and will take only 35 mins to prepare and cook.

This Halloween pizza uses a readymade base which you can buy in most leading supermarkets – you can opt for a base already cooked or you can opt for a dough mixture which you make yourself. Of course, we’d recommend our homemade pizza dough which so simple to make – and much healthier too!

Ingredients 290g packet pizza base mix or homemade pizza dough

90ml (6tbsp) sun-dried tomato paste or tomato pizza topping

10ml (2tsp) olive oil

240g packet Edam cheese or Mozzarella slices

Pepperoni, optional

Olives, optional

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/gas mark 7. Make up the pizza base mix according to the instructions and knead on a floured surface for 5 mins. Then, roll out thinly to a 23 x 35cm (9 x 14in) rectangle.

Place on a baking sheet and spread over the sun-dried tomato paste or pizza topping. Drizzle over the olive oil and bake for 10 mins.

Using cookie cutters, cut out ghost, pumpkin and bat shapes from your chosen cheese slices. Remove the pizza from the oven and top with the cheese shapes. Return to the oven for a further 5-6 mins until the pizza base is crisp and the cheese has just melted.

Top tip for making Spooky Halloween pizza Leftover pizza can be stored in an airtight container or wrapped in tinfoil or clingfilm and stored in the fridge for up to 2 days. You can serve leftover pizza cold or hot - the choice is yours!

