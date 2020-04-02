This comforting spring greens gratin is packed with goodness.

This spring greens gratin is the something exciting you’re looking for to serve at the Easter table. Or maybe you are looking for a tasty spring side dish or want something comforting to tuck in to? Look no further than our spring greens gratin! It is incredibly easy to make and is delicious.

Those of you who grow chard in the garden will know how quickly it grows and how much you can get each year so this recipe will give you a new way to use it.

Dark leafy green veg are the most nutritious of them all; full of vitamins A, C and K – it is also a low calorie ingredient. Swiss chard is also a great source of a number of antioxidants, those which help keep your heart healthy and lung cancer. Those of you on a high-fibre diet will also benefit from this gloriously colourful ingredient – it’s a great source and will help you hit your daily intake.

Ingredients 1 bunch Swiss chard, washed and dried

150ml double cream

1tsp Dijon mustard

20g grated Parmesan or Italian hard cheese for veggies

Grated nutmeg

You will need:

Roasting tin or ovenproof dish

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Toss the chard with the double cream, Dijon mustard, grated Parmesan and grated nutmeg

Place in a roasting tin or ovenproof dish and bake for 10-15 mins until cooked through and the cheese is golden.

Top tip for making Spring greens gratin This would also work well with cavalo nero or chard

