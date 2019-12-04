Trending:

Homemade spring vegetable soup recipe

serves:

4

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Prep:

15 min

Cooking:

20 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 163 kCal 8%
Fat 1.5g 2%
  -  Saturates 0.5g 3%

This deliciously nutritious veg soup recipe captures the freshness and flavour of spring seasonal veg in a heartwarmingly scrumptious bowl of goodness. With carrots, leeks, celery and new potatoes, this low-fat dish definitely counts towards your 5-a-day and serves four people. Enjoy with warm crusty bread slathered in butter for a lovely light meal. Love a good homemade soup? We’ve got loads more delicious soup recipes right here!

Ingredients

  • 1 litre hot vegetable or chicken stock
  • 1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped
  • 100g Chantenay or baby carrots, trimmed and halved lengthways
  • 1 stick celery, finely sliced
  • 4 baby leeks, trimmed and chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely sliced
  • 250g baby new potatoes, quartered
  • 100g fresh or frozen peas
  • 3-4 heads baby pak choi or spring greens
  • About 12 mint leaves

Method

  • To make your vegetable soup bring the stock to the boil in a large pan. Add the onion, carrots, celery, leeks and garlic. Return to the boil, then add the potatoes. Simmer for 12-15 mins, until just tender.

  • Add the peas, then put the pak choi on top, so it’s just below the level of the stock, and simmer for another 5 mins.

  • Spoon into warm bowls and garnish with the mint, roughly chopped.

Top tip for making Homemade spring vegetable soup

If in a hurry, use stock cubes or powder stock and make 1 litre with boiling water.

