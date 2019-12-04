This deliciously nutritious veg soup recipe captures the freshness and flavour of spring seasonal veg in a heartwarmingly scrumptious bowl of goodness. With carrots, leeks, celery and new potatoes, this low-fat dish definitely counts towards your 5-a-day and serves four people. Enjoy with warm crusty bread slathered in butter for a lovely light meal. Love a good homemade soup? We’ve got loads more delicious soup recipes right here!
Ingredients
- 1 litre hot vegetable or chicken stock
- 1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped
- 100g Chantenay or baby carrots, trimmed and halved lengthways
- 1 stick celery, finely sliced
- 4 baby leeks, trimmed and chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely sliced
- 250g baby new potatoes, quartered
- 100g fresh or frozen peas
- 3-4 heads baby pak choi or spring greens
- About 12 mint leaves
Method
To make your vegetable soup bring the stock to the boil in a large pan. Add the onion, carrots, celery, leeks and garlic. Return to the boil, then add the potatoes. Simmer for 12-15 mins, until just tender.
Add the peas, then put the pak choi on top, so it’s just below the level of the stock, and simmer for another 5 mins.
Spoon into warm bowls and garnish with the mint, roughly chopped.
Top tip for making Homemade spring vegetable soup
If in a hurry, use stock cubes or powder stock and make 1 litre with boiling water.