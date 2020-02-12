We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Squash and onion toad in the hole is a tasty twist on the traditional toad in the hole recipe using a similar recipe to Yorkshire pudding too.

We think this classic British recipe is the perfect way to introduce vegetables into your toad in the hole, which can be a carbohydrate-heavy dish. Still using the delicious batter found in the original recipe, we’ve just added some nutritious tweaks for a healthier twist on the recipe.

The butternut squash and red onions in this sausage toad in the hole give a boost of earthy flavour – but don’t make the recipe complicated. You can have it ready in just 15 minutes on a school night. And served with mashed potatoes and gravy the whole meal is a bargain at just £3.28!

Ingredients 2tbsp vegetable oil

454g packet sausages

500g butternut squash, peeled and cut into 5cm chunks

2 red onions, quartered and sliced

3 large eggs

100g plain flour

1tsp dry mustard

1tsp sea salt

250ml milk

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/392°F/Gas Mark 6. Pour the oil into a 30 x 20cm roasting tin, brushing around the sides of the tin to grease. Add the sausages, squash and onions to the tin and cook for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, make a batter: Put the eggs, flour, mustard, salt and milk in a blender, or food processor, and whizz together until smooth. (Alternatively, whisk together in a bowl.)

Turn the sausages, squash and onions, then carefully pour in the Yorkshire batter. Cook for 30 minutes, until the batter is puffy, golden and shrinking away from the sides of the tin. Slice into wedges to serve.

Top tip for making Squash and onion toad in the hole The key to a good Yorkshire pudding is to get the batter into the very hot pan and back into the oven as quickly as possible. Don't open the oven again till it's time to bring it out either to get the lightest finish.

