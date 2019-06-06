Perfect for lunch or supper and suitable for vegetarians, too.

Just five ingredients are needed to make this delicious and nutritious squash and red pepper risotto.

It’s a recipe that’s often seen as a summer staple, when the sun has come out and you’re looking for something a bit lighter. But there’s no reason not to have it all year round because most of the ingredients can easily be found in the freezer or in your cupboard. Because the risotto is all made in one pan, frozen peppers work just as well as fresh ones.

You can be sure to put this squash and red pepper risotto onto your list of go-to dinner and lunch recipes, when you’re stuck in the house and looking for something to brighten up your day.

Ingredients 1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced

250g (8oz) risotto rice

1 medium butternut squash, peeled, deseeded and cut into small chunks

(or 900g/2lb prepared squash)

1 red pepper, deseeded and cut into strips

45g (1½oz) Parmesan cheese, grated

Method Heat a large pan containing 1tbsp olive oil and the onion, and cook for 5 mins until the onion softens. Add the rice, stir well for a minute, then add 600ml (1 pint) hot water and the chunks of butternut squash.

Cook, stirring occasionally, over a medium heat, until liquid is almost absorbed, about 10 mins. Add another 300ml (½ pint) hot water and the red pepper strips, and cook for about 15 mins until the squash is tender. Add more hot water if needed. Leave the risotto to rest for a few mins.

Stir in half the cheese, season well, then serve with the rest of the Parmesan and drizzle with extra olive oil, and sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper.

Top tip for making Squash and pepper risotto This is tasty with garlic, white wine, frozen peas and some fresh herbs added

