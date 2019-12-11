The delicious blend of spices and creamy coconut sauce makes a warming and flavoursome Sri Lankan curry packed full of veg. Once you have all your ingredients together, simply throw them all together and cook for just 20 minutes. You'll soon have a hearty family meal on the table in no time.

Dr Rupy Aujla’s Sri Lankan cashew curry recipe features in his The Doctor’s Kitchen cookbook. Dr Ruby suggests curries are a great way to get lots of vegetables into your diet – all with different colours, flavours and textures. Cooking the veg in a creamy curry sauce ensures nutrients are not lost in the cooking process.

Dr Rupy says: ‘I was lucky enough to travel to this beautiful and exotic country for the first time last year, however, I’d fallen in love with the food long before, when my good friend introduced me to the cuisine while at medical school. One of the first dishes I tried was this gorgeous cashew curry. Rich in flavour, this bowl of goodness pairs beautifully with simple brown rice but also tastes fantastic on its own. Cashews are a great source of resistant starch that releases sugar into the bloodstream much more slowly than potatoes or other starchy foods, and helps boost our community of gut microbes.’

Ingredients 2 tbsp coconut oil

15g root ginger, peeled and grated

5 garlic cloves, grated or finely chopped

1 bay leaf

1 shallot, finely diced

8–10 curry leaves (optional)

5cm piece of lemongrass (tender base only), thinly sliced (optional)

3 tsp curry powder (Sri Lankan or regular)

250g unsalted cashews, soaked in water for 20 minutes, then drained

400g tin coconut milk

100ml hot water

400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

100g sweetcorn kernels (frozen, fresh or tinned)

50g baby spinach

10g fresh coriander, finely chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Variations

Try peas instead of sweetcorn.

Green radish leaves, chard or other leafy greens work well instead of spinach.

Method Melt the coconut oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat, then add the ginger, garlic, bay leaf, shallot, curry leaves and lemongrass (if using) and sauté for 2–3 minutes until softened and lightly coloured.

Add the curry powder and drained cashews, along with a pinch each of salt and pepper, and cook, stirring, for 2–3 minutes. Add the coconut milk, hot water and chickpeas, bring to a simmer, cover and cook for 20 minutes.

Add the sweetcorn and spinach, re-cover and cook for a further 2–3 minutes to gently cook the greens. Remove from the heat, stir through the coriander and serve.

