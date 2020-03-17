Our St Patrick’s Day cupcakes look and taste amazing!
These St Patrick’s Day cupcakes are great if you’re planning to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, which is on the 17th March. These cute Irish-themed cupcakes are perfect for sharing and easy enough to whip up the morning of your party. The cakes are made with a flavoursome stout and the icing is mixed with cream liquor for a traditional Irish taste and adult twist…
Ingredients
- 100g soft butter
- 100ml stout
- 40g cocoa powder
- 150g plain flour
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 200g light soft brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 75ml sour cream
- Irish cream frosting:
- 200g soft butter
- 450g icing sugar, sifted
- 3-4 tbsps Irish cream liquor
- Green sugar sprinkles to decorate (optional)
- Green food colouring (optional)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180 C/350 F/Gas Mark 4. Line a 12 cup muffin tin with paper cases. Place the butter, stout and cocoa powder in a saucepan and place over a gentle heat, stir until the butter has melted and the mixture is smooth. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
In a large bowl sift together the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar. Add the cooled stout mixture and beat for 1 minute using an electric whisk on a medium speed. Add the egg and sour cream and beat for a further 2 minutes.
Divide the batter evenly between the prepared tin. Bake for 20-25 minutes until cooked through and springy to the touch. Transfer the cakes to a cooling rack and leave to cool completely.
For the frosting, cream the butter in a bowl until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in the icing sugar a little at a time then beat in the Irish cream liquor. Add the food colouring if using (start with a little and add more depending on the shade of green you want). Spoon or pipe the icing on the cooled cakes and sprinkle with green sugar to decorate.
Top tip for making St Patrick’s Day cupcakes
