This juicy steak board, inspired by Brazilian barbecues, is hard to resist. Any leftover morsels make wonderful sandwiches the next day.

Brazillian BBQ, known as churrasco originates from a southern region of Brazil, traditionally eaten by gauchos (South American cowboys). Churrasco is our inspiration for this recipe – a large cut of steak shared between a group of people and served with a piquant salsa. The salsa is a key element of this dish as its acidity cuts through the fatty-ness of the steak. Why not make a whole meal out of it? This would be delicious served with rainbow cabbage salad and these home made chips. The perfect meal to serve for an evening with friends. If you are cooking this outside BBQ season then you can throw the steak on a hot griddle.

Ingredients 750g beef skirt steak, fillet or hanger

For the salsa verde:

½ bunch flat-leaf parsley

½ bunch basil, leaves picked

½ bunch mint, leaves picked

1tbsp red wine vinegar

5 drops Tabasco

100ml extra virgin olive oil, plus 1tbsp extra for the meat

45g anchovies

1tsp Dijon mustard

For the topping:

45g small capers

1 spring onion, chopped

1 red chilli, sliced and deseeded

1 green pepper, sliced

Method Bring the meat to room temperature and pat down with olive oil, salt and pepper. Set aside. Meanwhile, heat a griddle pan or barbecue to high, until smoking with dry heat.

While the barbecue heats up, make the salsa verde. Place all the salsa ingredients in a small food processor, season to taste and whizz to a rough, oily paste.

Now place the steak on the grill and cook for 3-4 mins a side for medium-rare. Rest, lightly covered with foil, for 5 mins.

Serve warm and sliced on a board, doused in salsa verde and topped with capers, spring onions, chilli and green pepper.

