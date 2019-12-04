This delicious steak with peppercorn sauce recipe is perfect served with homemade chips and heaps of fresh peas. It’s a real family winner you’ll want to make over and over. This recipe serves 2 people and will take only 20 mins to cook. The peppercorn sauce in this recipe is delicious and really adds a little something special to your cut of meat. The sauce is best made and served on the same day but leftovers can be stored in an airtight container or jar for up to 2 days.

Ingredients 2tbsp black peppercorns

2 x 200g (7oz) rump, sirloin or rib-eye steaks

1tbsp olive oil

150ml (5floz) beef stock

100ml (3½ floz) double cream

1tsp Dijon mustard

Selection of vegetables, to serve

Method Crush the peppercorns with a rolling pin. Brush the steaks with the olive oil, then press the cracked peppercorns on to both sides of the steaks.

Heat a frying pan until very hot. Put the steaks in the pan and cook for 1 min or until the juices come to the surface of the uncooked side. Turn the steak over and sear the other side for 1 min, then reduce the heat to medium and cook for a further 3 mins (turning once) for rare, 6 mins for medium or 10 mins for well done. Remove from the pan, set aside and keep warm.

Pour the stock into the pan and boil until reduced by half. Add the cream and allow to bubble up and thicken, then stir in the mustard. Serve with the creamy sauce and a selection of your favourite vegetables.

Top tip for making Steak with peppercorn sauce Watching your weight? Use a cream substitute, such as Elmlea, instead of double cream.