This simple prawn stir-fry is just 271 calories per serving and is ready in no time! A perfect mid-week meal for the family
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp cornflour pinch of cayenne pepper
- 225g tiger prawns, uncooked
- 2 tbsp soy sauce spray oil for frying
- 25g unsalted cashew nuts
- 120g shiitake mushrooms, halved
- 200g broccoli, chopped into florets
- 1 clove of garlic, crushed
- 1 small piece of ginger root, finely chopped
- 2 spring onions, diagonally sliced
- 4 tbsp rice wine
Method
Mix the cornflour and cayenne in a bowl, add the prawns and coat thoroughly, then mix in the soy sauce and leave in a cool place for about 30 minutes.
Spray some oil into a wok and place over a high heat, add the cashews and stir-fry for 30 seconds or until golden, then remove them to a plate.
Next add the mushrooms and stir fry for 1-2mins until golden. Add the prawns and stir-fry for about 1-2 minutes, until they turn pink. Add the remaining ingredients and stir fry for another minute.
Return the nuts to the pan, turn the heat down to medium, add the rice wine and a little water, then put a lid on the pan and cook for a further minute. Serve with glass noodles or boiled rice.
Top tip for making Stir-fry prawns with mushroom and broccoli
Be careful when cooking your prawns - they tend to lose their flavour if they're overcooked. Remove them from the pan when they've turned pink