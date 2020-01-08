Mix the cornflour and cayenne in a bowl, add the prawns and coat thoroughly, then mix in the soy sauce and leave in a cool place for about 30 minutes.

Spray some oil into a wok and place over a high heat, add the cashews and stir-fry for 30 seconds or until golden, then remove them to a plate.

Next add the mushrooms and stir fry for 1-2mins until golden. Add the prawns and stir-fry for about 1-2 minutes, until they turn pink. Add the remaining ingredients and stir fry for another minute.