These delicious strawberry, almond and caramel pancakes are a must-make this Pancake Day. The sweet strawberry, crunchy almond and sticky caramel work wonders together.

Turn your pancakes into an indulgent dessert by topping with strawberries, toasted almonds and a caramel sauce for a lovely sweet treat. This recipe shows you how to make pancakes from scratch but if you want to speed up the cooking time, why not opt for ready made pancakes instead.

Ingredients 100g flour

2 eggs, beaten

300ml milk

Oil for frying

20 strawberries, chopped

2tsp sugar

1 tbsp caramel sauce

300ml Greek yoghurt

2 tbsp, heaped, toasted almonds

Method In a bowl, sprinkle the sugar over the strawberries and leave to macerate while you make the pancakes. Switch your oven on to a low heat.

Place the flour in a bowl and gently whisk in the milk and eggs so you have a lump free batter. It should be the consistency of singe cream.

Heat a medium sized frying pan on a medium heat then wipe it with oil. Ladle enough batter into the pan to coat the base with an even, thin layer when you tilt it around the pan.

Leave the batter to stand until the top side looks dry and the bottom is golden, usually around 30 seconds. Using a fish slice or a flick of the wrist, turn or flip the pancake to cook the other side. Once cooked pop it on a plate, cover with foil and keep it warm in the oven. Repeat this till al the batter is used up and you have a pile of pancakes.

Gently fold the juicy strawberries and caramel through the yoghurt till it just ripples. Serve 2 pancakes per person topped with a dollop of the yoghurt mixture and scatter with almonds.

Top tip for making Strawberry, almond and caramel pancakes Learn how to make perfect pancakes with our how to make pancakes video

