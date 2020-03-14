Celebrate World Gin Day with this delicious, fruity cocktail. Perfect for prepping ahead and sipping in the garden before dinner.

This is a great grown-up cocktail for the warm months (and the cold!). If you want to see right through your ice cubes and make them crystal clear you just need to use boiled water. Wait for it to cool and then put in to your ice cube trays.

Pretty much any gin will go with strawberries, but you can get pink gin now which looks particularly pretty in cocktails. Take a look at the flavour notes on the bottle and see which one you like the sound of most.

If you’re drinking gin on a diet, there are roughly 65 calories in a 25ml measure of gin – not too bad but they can add up! Remember to always drink responsibly.

Ingredients For the ice cubes

strawberries, lemon zest julienne, small basil

For the cocktail

3tbsp Demerara sugar

3 Strawberry & raspberry tea bags (we used Twinings)

small bunch of Basil

150ml gin (we used No 3 Gin which has been voted the best gin in the world an appropriate three times!)

400g strawberries, sliced

ice, to serve

Method To make the ice cubes: arrange the strawberries, lemon zest and basil into ice cube trays. Pour over the water and freeze overnight

Bring 1L water to the boil, add sugar and stir until dissolved. Remove from the heat and add the tea bags, infuse for 4 mins. Remove tea bags, cool at room temp for 20mins, then transfer into a large jug and chill in the fridge.

Before serving add the strawberries, basil gin and ice to the jug. Decant into tumblers to serve.

Top tip for making Strawberry and basil G&Tea If you have time you can leave the basil and chopped strawberries to infuse for a few minutes before serving

