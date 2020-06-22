We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A classic jam reinvented with the addition of the floral rose water. You’ll love this strawberry and rosewater jam.

Remember to keep an eye on the jam while it’s simmering, as it can go from unset to set very quickly and then stick to the pan and burn. Stir regularly. If you have a preserving pan this is great but you don’t need one – a large saucepan will do. Once you’ve made your jam, why not use it with our jam tart recipe.

You must sterilize your jam jars before using them. You can sterilise the jars by running them through a hot setting in the dishwasher. Alternatively, wash the jars by hand and place them in an oven at 180C/Gas 4 for 15 mins. The lids can be soaked in boiling water and then left to dry. Find out more about sterilizing jars with our how-to guide.

Why not make jam a family event – pick your own strawberries and hull the strawberries together. Get the adults to make the jam and everyone can label them once cool. Try our other ideas for entertaining children.

Note on nutrition: the information is based on a 20g serving.

Ingredients 1kg strawberries, hulled and quartered

4 lemons, juiced

1tbsp rose water

600g caster sugar

You will need:

Large saucepan

2-3 jam jars with lids, sterilised

Method Place the strawberries, the juice of 3 of the lemons, and the rose water and caster sugar into the saucepan. Heat up until the sugar begins to dissolve and the strawberries release their juices. Place a few small plates in the freezer to help test the jam later.

Bring to a rolling simmer, and cook until nearly set, stirring regularly and skimming off any scum. Pour in the remaining lemon juice. Heat until the jam reaches 105C or sets when a small amount is placed on a cold plate. Once cooked, carefully pour into your prepared jars (use a jam funnel if you have one).

Top tip for making Strawberry and rosewater jam You must sterilize your jam jars before using.

