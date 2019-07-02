This chicken and Parma ham recipe is delicious served with roasted tomatoes and crisp green salad for what will quickly become one of your all-time favourite stuffed chicken breast recipes! This stuffed chicken breast recipe serves four people, so it’s ideal if you’re planning a small dinner among friends or even as a special family dinner. If you’re feeding more people however, you can easily double up the ingredient quantities to make as many stuffed chicken breasts as you need. This dish is also really quick to make, which makes it ideal for a quick midweek dinner that will be a treat for the whole family. It takes only 35 mins to prepare and cook and is a great choice if you’ve got friends over for dinner and want to impress. It’s an easy recipe – takes only four steps to cook this stuffed chicken breast with Parma ham – but it looks very professional when finished, so you’ll definitely impress with your cooking skills. Serve your stuffed chicken breasts with new potatoes or mashed potatoes and freshly prepared and cooked greens including broccoli, spinach and kale. The salty flavour from the Parma ham makes the chicken breast parcels extra flavoursome and tender. You’re going to love them!

Ingredients 4 x 125g (4 1/2 oz) boneless chicken breasts, skinned

3tbsp pesto

4 sun-dried tomatoes, drained of oil and sliced

8 thin slices Parma ham

1tbsp olive oil

Method To make this chicken breast recipe, preheat the oven to 200ºC (400ºF, gas mark 6). Next spread the chicken breasts out on a board and, with a sharp knife, make a small slit in the top of each one to create a ‘pocket’.

Spread the inside of the pocket with the classic pesto and layer the sun-dried tomato slices onto each chicken breast.

Wrap each chicken breast with two slices of Parma ham and put them on a baking sheet.

Finally drizzle each one with oil and bake them in the oven for 20-25 mins or until the chicken is cooked through.

Top tip for making Stuffed chicken with Parma ham If you fancy making your own pesto, give our easy Woman's Weekly recipe a try.

