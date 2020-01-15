Stuffed peppers are a delicious way to get a few of your five-a-day in one tasty meal serving as just one stuffed pepper equals one of your daily portion!

The best bit is this delicious stuffed peppers recipe may look impressive, but it’s actually so easy to make! Ready in just 30 mins, our stuffed peppers with couscous, courgette and mozzarella are vegetarian-friendly and are sure to tempt children with their vibrant colours and tasty flavours too. A colourful Mediterranean-style dish with sun blushed tomatoes and melting mozzarella, you can trust us when we say it tastes as good as it looks!

Watch how to make Stuffed peppers with couscous, courgette and mozzarella

Ingredients 4 red peppers, halved

Olive oil

15g (½ oz) butter

1 courgette, finely diced

110g (4oz) pack lemon and coriander couscous

85g (3oz) sunblush tomatoes, chopped

3tbsp chopped fresh basil leaves

125g (4½ oz) pack mozzarella

Green salad, to serve

Method Brush the peppers with a little olive oil. Place on a baking sheet or roasting tray cut side down and grill under a medium heat for 5 mins. Turn and grill for a further 5 mins or until the peppers are tender but not collapsed.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a pan and cook the courgette until golden. Add the couscous and cook for 1 min. Add 200ml (7fl oz) boiling water, stir and remove from the heat. Cover and leave to stand for 5 mins.

Stir the tomatoes and basil into the couscous and use this mixture to fill the peppers. Top each one with a slice of mozzarella.

Place the stuffed peppers under the grill for 2-3 mins until the mozzarella has melted.

Serve your stuffed peppers, warm or cold, with a green salad.

Top tip for making Stuffed peppers with couscous, courgette and mozzarella To give the stuffed peppers a Greek twist, add olives, parsley and feta to the couscous.