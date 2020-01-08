Whether you’re after a super quick week night meal or something special you can whip up for your lunches this week, why not try this super easy but really healthy superfood salmon stir-fry recipe? If you’re trying to eat healthily, picking a stir fry for dinner or lunch is the easiest way to get you on your way to eating better – this delicious superfood salmon stir-fry is packed with healthy vegetables and salmon to provide you with plenty of nutrients. Salmon is full of omega-3 fatty acids that are great for you hair, skin and nails as well as keeping your heart healthy. There are also plenty of vegetables in this superfood salmon stir-fry recipe, including vitamin packed green beans and healthy fat filled avocados. Broccoli, spinach and tomatoes also provide another source of vitamins in this delicious superfood salmon stir-fry dish. This delicious quick and easy superfood salmon stir-fry also has heart-boosting and cancer-fighting superfoods in it. It’s quick and easy to whip up in one pan so you can make a big batch and then pack it up for the rest of the week. Plus it’s so yummy that it’s easy to eat for a few days without getting bored of the repetition. What’s not to love with this delicious dish?

Ingredients Juice of 1 orange

1 tbsp runny honey

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

2 salmon fillets, skinned and sliced

150g (6oz) broccoli

100g (4oz) green beans, top and tailed

2 avocados, peeled, stoned and sliced

6 cherry plum tomatoes, halved

150g (6oz) baby spinach

50g (2oz) walnut halves

Method To make your superfood recipe, mix together the orange juice, honey and soy sauce.

Heat the oil in a large wok. Add the broccoli and stir fry for 2 mins, add the salmon and beans and stir-fry for a further 2 mins.

Add the remaining ingredients, and continue to cook, keeping all the ingredients moving, for a further 2 mins. The vegetables should still retain some crunch.

Add the orange dressing and heat for 1 further minute. Serve immediately with freshly cooked noodles.

Top tip for making Superfood salmon stir-fry This dish is rich in vitamin D, which may help slow the effects of ageing.

