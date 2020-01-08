Whether you’re after a super quick week night meal or something special you can whip up for your lunches this week, why not try this super easy but really healthy superfood salmon stir-fry recipe? If you’re trying to eat healthily, picking a stir fry for dinner or lunch is the easiest way to get you on your way to eating better – this delicious superfood salmon stir-fry is packed with healthy vegetables and salmon to provide you with plenty of nutrients. Salmon is full of omega-3 fatty acids that are great for you hair, skin and nails as well as keeping your heart healthy. There are also plenty of vegetables in this superfood salmon stir-fry recipe, including vitamin packed green beans and healthy fat filled avocados. Broccoli, spinach and tomatoes also provide another source of vitamins in this delicious superfood salmon stir-fry dish. This delicious quick and easy superfood salmon stir-fry also has heart-boosting and cancer-fighting superfoods in it. It’s quick and easy to whip up in one pan so you can make a big batch and then pack it up for the rest of the week. Plus it’s so yummy that it’s easy to eat for a few days without getting bored of the repetition. What’s not to love with this delicious dish?
Ingredients
- Juice of 1 orange
- 1 tbsp runny honey
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 salmon fillets, skinned and sliced
- 150g (6oz) broccoli
- 100g (4oz) green beans, top and tailed
- 2 avocados, peeled, stoned and sliced
- 6 cherry plum tomatoes, halved
- 150g (6oz) baby spinach
- 50g (2oz) walnut halves
Method
To make your superfood recipe, mix together the orange juice, honey and soy sauce.
Heat the oil in a large wok. Add the broccoli and stir fry for 2 mins, add the salmon and beans and stir-fry for a further 2 mins.
Add the remaining ingredients, and continue to cook, keeping all the ingredients moving, for a further 2 mins. The vegetables should still retain some crunch.
Add the orange dressing and heat for 1 further minute. Serve immediately with freshly cooked noodles.
Top tip for making Superfood salmon stir-fry
This dish is rich in vitamin D, which may help slow the effects of ageing.