This chunky sweet chilli chicken kebab recipe is great for a spur-of-the-moment family barbecue. Packed with plenty of veg and tender chicken, this chicken kebab recipe is a tasty homemade takeaway alternative. Just serve the hot kebabs in warmed pitta breads with crisp salad leaves and mint and cucumber yoghurt or on a bed of minted couscous. We like ours with a side of homemade chips too!

Although marinating the chicken for longer will give extra flavour, it’s not essential. So these kebabs can be ready to cook in the time it takes to fire up the barbecue. But keep in mind that marinading the chicken first is one way to ensure your chicken kebabs don’t dry out. Cook the skewers around the cooler edges of the barbecue to ensure that the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

You can also cook these kebabs indoors if the weather doesn’t allow you to be outdoors. Making them on the griddle pan or on the grill means you can have them year-round.

To give this sweet chilli chicken kebab recipe a more fiery flavour, add some finely chopped red chilli pepper to the chilli sauce mix.

Ingredients 400g skinless chicken breast fillets, cubed

4tbsp sweet chilli sauce

2tbsp sunflower oil

1 large red or orange pepper, deseeded and cubed

1 large green pepper, deseeded and cubed

1 large red onion, peeled and cut into chunks

8 firm cherry tomatoes

1tbsp fresh chopped parsley or coriander

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Place the cubed chicken in a bowl with 2tbsp of the sweet chilli sauce and 1tbsp of the oil and mix well. Cover and leave to marinate at room temperature for 1 hr.

Thread the marinated chicken onto 4 long metal skewers with the peppers, onion and tomatoes. Cook the kebabs on a medium-hot barbecue for 10 mins, turning frequently.

Mix together the rest of the chilli sauce and oil with the parsley and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Brush this mixture liberally over the kebabs and cook for a further 3-4 mins until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are lightly charred.

Top tip for making Sweet chilli chicken kebab For veggie kebabs replace the chicken with cubed tofu or a mix of button mushrooms, thickly sliced courgettes and chunks of aubergine.

