These sweet chilli cod parcels make a super quick and simple low-fat supper for all the family. Cooking the fish in foil parcels keeps it succulent and moist – and seals in all the flavours. Everyone loves sweet chilli sauce and it gives such an instant hit of flavour to baked fish. We’ve used cod but you could use any firm white fish or even salmon fillets. You could also vary the vegetables used, try slices of courgette or green beans too. Just serve with some boiled new potatoes and a green salad for a lovely healthy and nutritious, flavourful meal.

Ingredients 200g fine asparagus spears

200g cherry tomatoes

4 pieces cod loin about 150g each

1tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Juice of ½ a lemon

4tbsp sweet chilli sauce

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4.

Cut the asparagus and cherry tomatoes in half lengthways and place on 4 large pieces of foil. Place the cod on top and drizzle with the olive oil and lemon juice. Drizzle over the chilli sauce then fold the foil up and seal the ends to make a tight parcel.

Bake the fish in the oven on a baking tray for 15- 20 mins. The fish will flake easily when cooked. Serve with new potatoes.

Top tip for making Sweet chilli cod parcels If you cannot find fine asparagus, use larger stems and cook in boiling water for 2-3 mins before adding to the foil parcel.

