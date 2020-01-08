Trending:

Sweet chilli prawn stir-fry recipe

serves:

4

Skill:

easy

Prep:

5 min

Cooking:

12 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 290 kCal 15%
Fat 6g 9%
  -  Saturates 1g 5%

Really quick and easy to make, this delicious noodle stir-fry contains succulent king prawns and a spicy kick of chilli that’ll warm you up on a cold winter’s day

Ingredients

  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 carrots, peeled and cut into ribbons
  • 60g (2oz) red cabbage, finely shredded
  • 125g (4oz) or 2 blocks medium egg noodles
  • 1tbsp toasted sesame oil
  • 400g pack frozen raw king prawns, defrosted and drained
  • 6 spring onions, trimmed and chopped
  • 4tbsp Thai sweet chilli sauce

Method

  • Bring 600ml (1 pint) water to the boil in a wok or large pan. Add a pinch of salt, the carrot ribbons and red cabbage, and cook for 2 mins, to blanch them. Rest a colander over a pan, drain the vegetables from the wok into the colander, reserving the water in the pan. Set aside the vegetables.

  • Return the water in the pan to the boil. Add the noodles, cook for 4 mins, to soften, then drain and rinse through with cold water.

  • Meanwhile, heat the sesame oil in the wok, add the prawns and cook for about 3 mins, until they turn pink all over. Add the white part of the spring onions, the blanched carrot and cabbage, the noodles and the sweet chilli sauce. Stir-fry for a few minutes to warm it all through. Serve in bowls, sprinkled with chopped spring onion tops.

Top tip for making Sweet chilli prawn stir-fry

You can use green cabbage, sprouts or red pepper instead of red cabbage.

