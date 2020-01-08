Really quick and easy to make, this delicious noodle stir-fry contains succulent king prawns and a spicy kick of chilli that’ll warm you up on a cold winter’s day
Ingredients
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 carrots, peeled and cut into ribbons
- 60g (2oz) red cabbage, finely shredded
- 125g (4oz) or 2 blocks medium egg noodles
- 1tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 400g pack frozen raw king prawns, defrosted and drained
- 6 spring onions, trimmed and chopped
- 4tbsp Thai sweet chilli sauce
Method
Bring 600ml (1 pint) water to the boil in a wok or large pan. Add a pinch of salt, the carrot ribbons and red cabbage, and cook for 2 mins, to blanch them. Rest a colander over a pan, drain the vegetables from the wok into the colander, reserving the water in the pan. Set aside the vegetables.
Return the water in the pan to the boil. Add the noodles, cook for 4 mins, to soften, then drain and rinse through with cold water.
Meanwhile, heat the sesame oil in the wok, add the prawns and cook for about 3 mins, until they turn pink all over. Add the white part of the spring onions, the blanched carrot and cabbage, the noodles and the sweet chilli sauce. Stir-fry for a few minutes to warm it all through. Serve in bowls, sprinkled with chopped spring onion tops.
Top tip for making Sweet chilli prawn stir-fry
You can use green cabbage, sprouts or red pepper instead of red cabbage.