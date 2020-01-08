Bring 600ml (1 pint) water to the boil in a wok or large pan. Add a pinch of salt, the carrot ribbons and red cabbage, and cook for 2 mins, to blanch them. Rest a colander over a pan, drain the vegetables from the wok into the colander, reserving the water in the pan. Set aside the vegetables.

Return the water in the pan to the boil. Add the noodles, cook for 4 mins, to soften, then drain and rinse through with cold water.