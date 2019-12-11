Set oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Mix the onion, sweet potato, parsnip, pepper, garlic and oil in a roasting tin and roast for 40 mins. Mash the veg lightly, so they just mix and hold together.

Add the Ras el hanout (or mixed spices), ginger, chopped coriander, half the nuts, roughly chopped, and season. Chop the remaining nuts finely and set aside.

Brush 1 sheet of pastry with melted butter, sprinkle with 1 tbsp of finely choppednuts, put another sheet of filo on top and repeat the process until the pastry and nuts are used up.