This simple sweet potato nut roast is the ideal vegetarian option for a roast dinner alternative or Christmas dish. It’s easy to make and full of juicy vegetables and earthy nuts like pistachios and macadamia. Cooked in a crisp filo pastry, this recipe is extra special.
Ingredients
- 1 onion, peeled and diced
- 1 sweet potato, peeled and diced
- 1 parsnip, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 red pepper, deseeded and diced
- 1-2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 1tsp Ras el hanout (or paprika, ground coriander and cinnamon mixed)
- 1tbsp coarsely grated fresh root ginger
- Small bunch fresh coriander
- 60g macadamia nuts (or almonds or pine nuts)
- 60g shelled pistachios
- Salt and ground black pepper
- 6 sheets filo pastry (from a 270g pack)
- 90g butter, melted (for vegan version use dairy-free spread)
- 2tsp sesame seeds
- Heavy baking sheet lined with bakewell paper
Method
Set oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Mix the onion, sweet potato, parsnip, pepper, garlic and oil in a roasting tin and roast for 40 mins. Mash the veg lightly, so they just mix and hold together.
Add the Ras el hanout (or mixed spices), ginger, chopped coriander, half the nuts, roughly chopped, and season. Chop the remaining nuts finely and set aside.
Brush 1 sheet of pastry with melted butter, sprinkle with 1 tbsp of finely choppednuts, put another sheet of filo on top and repeat the process until the pastry and nuts are used up.
Spoon the veg and nut mixture along one long side of the filo stack, leaving a 5cm (2in) border at both short ends. Fold these short ends in and over the filling, brush the pastry with more butter, then roll up the pastry carefully, sealing the edges well. Lift onto the baking sheet so the seam is underneath. Brush with more butter, sprinkle with sesame seeds, then bake for 40 mins, until crisp and browned.
Top tip for making Sweet potato nut roast
Use aubergine instead of parsnip and butternut squash instead of sweet potato, if you like and vary the herbs and spices to suit your mood.