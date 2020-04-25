We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We have given the traditional shepherd’s pie a twist with a sweet potato topping.

This sweet potato shepherd’s pie recipe is actually a kind of spin off of the other well known meaty classic, cottage pie. The latter goes back to the late 1700’s and was made with beef. The shepherd’s pie came along about one hundred years later and also used beef – it wasn’t until some time later that lamb became the known meat of a shepherd’s pie. Originally, the pie had a mashed potato base and sides as well as the crust that we all know and love.

We have gone for the modern version in this sweet potato shepherd’s pie recipe and use only a potato topping, but we’ve made it even tastier (and a little bit healthier) by including sweet potatoes.

Ingredients 1kg sweet potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped

750g Maris Piper potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped

500g lamb mince

1⁄2tbsp olive oil

2 medium onions, finely diced

2 sticks celery, finely chopped

2 carrots, finely chopped

A few sprigs of thyme

350ml white wine

500ml lamb stock

2tsp Worcestershire sauce

2tbsp tomato puree

2 bay leaves

2 cans chopped tomatoes

150g frozen peas

4tbsp milk

100g butter

You will need:

A large ovenproof pie dish

Method Bring a saucepan of water to boil and cook the potatoes until soft enough to mash. Drain and mash.

Meanwhile, in another saucepan, dry-fry the lamb. Once cooked, remove from the pan and remove any excess fat.

In the same saucepan, heat the oil and add the onions, celery, carrots and thyme (no need to pick the leaves – you can remove the stalks later). Cook for 10 mins or until softened. Return the lamb to the pan along with the wine and cook for 2 mins.

Put the lamb stock, Worcestershire sauce, tomato puree, bay leaves and tomatoes into the pan and simmer for 30-40 mins, or until the sauce has thickened. Mix through the peas and pour into the pie dish.

Heat the milk and butter until melted and mix through the mashed potato. Spoon the potato on top of the lamb mixture, make a pretty shape with a fork and bake in the oven for 25-30 mins until the potato starts to brown nicely.

Top tip for making Sweet potato shepherd’s pie Use Quorn mince for an easy, vegetarian alternative

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating