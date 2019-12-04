Sweet potato wedges are a lovely way to switch up your go-to dinner sides. Because they’re lower in carbs than regular potatoes and have a higher Vitamin A and fibre count they will top up your essential vitamin supplies while keeping you feeling full and your body nourished. Served up beside a homemade burger or a piece of fish, these sweet fries will appeal to kids of all ages, encouraging them to eat their veggies without them even realising it! Sweet potatoes are also quicker to cook than the white variety so they’re great if you’re stuck for time and need a healthy and filling dinner in a few minutes. You can flavour sweet potato wedges any way you like (see our tip below for our favourite seasoning) so have fun experimenting with herbs, spices and seasoning. Rosemary and garlic are delicious flavour buddies as are chilli and thyme. Have a play around to find out your favourite combo.

How to cut sweet potato fries:

If you’re not a fan of the chunkier chip and you want to turn these wedges into fries instead, simply cut your sweet potato in half lengthways and then slice eight long and thin fries from each half.

Ingredients 4 medium sweet potatoes, unpeeled or peeled, cut into wedges

2tbsp olive oil

Pinch of sea salt

Method Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas Mark 6.

Peel your potatoes if you prefer skin-off wedges and chop them into wedges. Each potato should roughly give you eight big wedges, but this will depend on size of the sweet potato and how many wedges you want to make.

Toss the wedges with the oil and sprinkle with sea salt, spread them out evenly on a large baking tray and roast for 30 mins, or until cooked through and crisped to your liking.

When ready serve your sweet potato wedges alongside your favourite dinner and add some tasty dips for a healthy alternative to chips.

Top tip for making Sweet potato wedges Add a teaspoon of sweet smoked paprika with the oil for an extra kick and serve with garlicky mayo.